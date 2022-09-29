USDJ Price Hits $0.99 (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. USDJ has a market cap of $263.34 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 265,601,309 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

USDJ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

