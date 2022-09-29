USDX [Lighthouse] Market Cap Reaches $59,528.22 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $59,528.22 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,261.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00599575 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00255697 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00046892 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00066852 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001831 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004880 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
