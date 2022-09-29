Utopia Genesis Foundation Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $408,241.00 (UOP)

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a total market cap of $408,241.00 and $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utopia Genesis Foundation alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Utopia Genesis Foundation

Utopia Genesis Foundation’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official website is utopiagenesis.com.

Utopia Genesis Foundation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utopia Genesis Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utopia Genesis Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utopia Genesis Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utopia Genesis Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utopia Genesis Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.