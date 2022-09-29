Vabble Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vabble has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Vabble has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vabble

Vabble launched on June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Buying and Selling Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

