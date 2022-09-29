VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $66,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

