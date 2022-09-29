Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 485,706 shares.The stock last traded at $72.20 and had previously closed at $72.71.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

