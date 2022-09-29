Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.57

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.57 and last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 33312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

