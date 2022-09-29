Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

