Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.