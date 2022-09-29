Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BNDW stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $80.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.