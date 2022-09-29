Vanilla Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.95 or 0.06839504 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00089221 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00032474 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065202 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031328 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018398 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001793 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
