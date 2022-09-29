Vanilla Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.95 or 0.06839504 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00032474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Vanilla Profile

Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vanilla

According to CryptoCompare, “Vanillacoin is not a clone of Bitcoin or Peercoin, it was engineered from the ground up and is designed to be innovative and forward-thinking. It prevents eavesdropping and censorship and has security in mind. It also promotes decentralized and energy efficient network transactions at sub second speeds. The chosen algorithm is Whirlpool. The resulting hash consists of splitting384 bits of whirlpool digest and XORing them together in a way to form 256 bits of output. We will refer to this later as WhirlpoolX. The result is both energy efficient for mining and for the adoption of mobile devices later. Vanillacoin uses random ports at startup. This means your ISP doesn't know what you're doing just by monitoring your ports, like it can with bitcoin, peercoin or even darkcoin. All TCP network connections are secured using the Elliptic Curve Cryptography Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security. So all your ISP sees is normal SSL traffic. Energy efficient – ideal to stake in the background of mobile devices/desktops and also for POW mining. Please check the downloads section for a preview on the iOS mobile wallet that uses almost 0% energy while staking. More news to come. Vanillacoin uses a Mulititer architecture design that enables it to scale better than any crypto based on a single tier architecture like Bitcoin. Single confirmation transactions on Vanillacoin make transaction of value even more seamless, transactions are almost instant, confirming in 1.5-3 minutes on average. This can be made possible and secure because of how the VNL clients and peers know about every transaction instead of how Bitcoin handles the mempool. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

