Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VAR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price target on Varta in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Varta in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on Varta in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Varta in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Varta Stock Performance

Shares of Varta stock opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €70.27 and its 200-day moving average is €79.92. Varta has a one year low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

