Vectorium Price Tops $244.38 (VECT)

Vectorium (VECT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. Vectorium has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $953,327.00 worth of Vectorium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vectorium has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Vectorium coin can now be purchased for about $244.38 or 0.01259993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Vectorium Profile
Vectorium’s total supply is 15,411,499 coins. Vectorium’s official website is www.vectorium.co. Vectorium’s official Twitter account is @VectoriumSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vectorium
Receive News & Updates for Vectorium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.