Vectorspace AI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,297.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $52,297.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002863 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010991 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,492,678 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.