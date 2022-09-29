Veery Capital LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

