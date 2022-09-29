Veil Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $705,267.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00317209 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00131105 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00051684 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 119,516,480 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

