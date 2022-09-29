Velo Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velo has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $145.58 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velo Profile

Velo’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in the British Virgin Islands, Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

