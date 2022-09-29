Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $9.47 million and $85,489.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus Reward Token’s official website is venus.io.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus enables a decentralized stablecoin, VAI, built on Binance Smart Chain that is backed by a basket of stablecoins and crypto assets without centralized control. A Decentralized Marketplace for Lenders and Borrowers with Borderless Stablecoins.Funds held within the protocol can earn APY's based on the market demand for that asset. Interest is earned by the block and can be used as collateral to borrow assets or to mint stablecoins.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

