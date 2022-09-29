Venus (XVS) Price Tops $4.83 on Major Exchanges

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Venus has a market capitalization of $145.02 million and $2.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00024816 BTC on major exchanges.

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

