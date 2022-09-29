Vera Hits One Day Trading Volume of $161,079.00 (VERA)

Vera (VERA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Vera has a market cap of $22.39 million and $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vera has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vera Profile

Vera was first traded on September 18th, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Vera’s official Twitter account is @exchange_vera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vera is vera.financial.

Vera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that allows essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages. Decentralized protocols are non-custodial, meaning the services never rely on the custody of any middleman or intermediary.$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and entered the market on September 23, 2021 as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera's system of NFT rental/lending and financing/mortgage pools sometime after its mainnet goes live. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT financing/mortgage loans. Those who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing/rental fees and get a discount on fees if they post it as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are also used to burn $VERA. The remaining fees are used to pay lenders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

