Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNOF. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.43 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts predict that Verano will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

