VeraOne (VRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,309.00

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, VeraOne has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. VeraOne has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and $18,309.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeraOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.64 or 0.00275145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeraOne alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VeraOne Coin Profile

VeraOne launched on December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 225,079 coins. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io/en/home. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeraOne

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeraOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeraOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.