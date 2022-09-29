Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

VRE stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53, a PEG ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

