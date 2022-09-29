Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,834 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 587,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.8 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.