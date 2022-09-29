Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 86,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of IHG stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.