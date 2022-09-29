Veriti Management LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,432,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 131.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 56.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,350,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after buying an additional 1,203,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

