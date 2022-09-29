Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 330.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

