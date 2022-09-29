Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $14,998,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $211.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.50 and a 200 day moving average of $210.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,334 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

