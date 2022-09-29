Veriti Management LLC Sells 6,935 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PLDT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PLDT by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PLDT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PLDT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

PHI opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $973.62 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 15.15%. Analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.81. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

