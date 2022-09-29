Verso Price Tops $0.0036 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Verso has a total market cap of $285,325.74 and $21,927.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Verso

Verso launched on April 30th, 2021. Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verso is https://reddit.com/r/VersoFinanceOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verso

According to CryptoCompare, “Verso is a decentralized financial product distribution platform connecting financial institutions with crypto and fiat audiences. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

