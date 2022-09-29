VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,185.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $21.22 million and $36,185.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,624,897 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.