VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $861,645.35

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $861,645.35 and approximately $202.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 0.99993694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064996 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081034 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.