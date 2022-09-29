Viberate Trading Up 132.4% Over Last 7 Days (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Viberate coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 132.4% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

