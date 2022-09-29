VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.44 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

