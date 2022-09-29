Vidulum Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $553,078.49 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $553,078.49 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,410.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00277002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00142315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00761158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00602176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.00596016 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,570,246 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.