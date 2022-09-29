Vidya 24-Hour Volume Tops $717,828.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. Vidya has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidya Profile

Vidya was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

