Viper Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,327.00 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Viper Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viper Protocol has a total market cap of $30,885.79 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Viper Protocol Profile
Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.
Viper Protocol Coin Trading
