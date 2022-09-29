Viper Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,327.00 (VIPER)

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Viper Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Viper Protocol has traded down 78.4% against the U.S. dollar. Viper Protocol has a total market cap of $30,885.79 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Viper Protocol Profile

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Viper Protocol Coin Trading

