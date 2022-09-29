Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.37. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 916 shares changing hands.

Virgin Orbit Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

