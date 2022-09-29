Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Visa by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,791,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

