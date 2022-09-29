Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

