VITE Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $27.76 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market cap of $27.76 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

VITE launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,046,262,261 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

