VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells $39,866.95 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $109.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

