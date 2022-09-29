Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IAE opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

