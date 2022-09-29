Wagerr (WGR) Price Down 4% This Week

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,306,846 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

