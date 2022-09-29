Wallis T. Marsh Buys 10,000 Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,763.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of USEG opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. U.S. Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USEG. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

