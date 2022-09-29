WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WallStreetBets DApp has a market capitalization of $990,000.00 and approximately $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WallStreetBets DApp

WallStreetBets DApp’s genesis date was March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WallStreetBets DApp is www.wsbdapp.com.

WallStreetBets DApp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WallStreetBets DApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

