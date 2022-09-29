Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Tops $889,700.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.46 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00088660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,488,378 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

