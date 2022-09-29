WanSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $591,698.71 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WanSwap has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $591,698.71 and approximately $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WanSwap

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,376,490 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

