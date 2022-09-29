WaultSwap Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 29th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. WaultSwap has a total market cap of $9.26 million and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap launched on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaultSwap is wault.finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

