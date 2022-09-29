WaykiChain (WICC) Price Reaches $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $734,835.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars.

